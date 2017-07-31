Newton Police execute search warrant, find drugs, cash and hand gun

A Newton man was arrested after officers found drugs, cash and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Thursday, according to a press release.

On July 27, at 1:19 am, officers from the Newton Police Department and the Municipal Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed a search warrant at 100 W. 24th St Newton.

Officers had been investigating possible drug related activity at this location prior to the execution of the search warrant. Upon execution of the search warrant officers encountered the resident James Andrew Woods Jr., age 35.

During the search warrant execution, Woods admitted to officers that he did have narcotics in the residence which led to the discovery by officers of approximately 5.7 grams of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 7.04 pounds of marijuana, digitals scales, Remington 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and $360 cash, according to the press release.

Woods was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule 2 controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Woods was placed in the Catawba County Detention Facility with a bond of $65,000 with a first appearance scheduled for 28 July 2017 in Catawba County District Court.