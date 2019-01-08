Newton police arrest 4 people for armed robbery at skill game arcade

On January 7, 2019, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Newton police received information from Catawba County Emergency Communications concerning an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Skill Games located at 820 Conover Blvd. West, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. The suspect vehicle was a black Camaro last seen traveling east on Conover Boulevard toward Northwest Boulevard (U.S. 321 Business). The suspects were described as two black males and a black female and were considered armed. This information was relayed to Newton patrol officers as an attempt to locate.

At approximately 10:11 p.m., a stationary Newton patrol officer observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description traveling south on Southwest Boulevard (U.S. 321 Business) and turn right onto N.C. Highway 10 traveling west. The officer followed the vehicle for a short distance and was able to confirm it was occupied by multiple subjects. The officer waited until he had ample assistance from responding officers before initiating a vehicle stop due to the suspects being considered armed.

The suspect vehicle pulled into the Valero gas station located at 2443 West N.C. Highway 10, and the officer initiated a vehicle stop there. Two females exited the vehicle at the gas pumps where the vehicle had stopped. The women were ordered to place their hands on top of the car by the officer. Additional Newton officers and deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist in securing the suspects. Officers noticed two male subjects in the vehicle. When the door was opened for the suspects to be removed from the vehicle, a rifle was discovered between the door and the front passenger seat. The weapon was secured and the suspects were removed from the vehicle. As the male suspects exited the vehicle, one suspect tried to run but was quickly subdued and secured by police and sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of Conover police.

After the suspects were secured, a large amount of cash was found on the front seat passenger, Nathanial Crosby; the right rear passenger, Anthony Drayton; and the left rear passenger, Shawnteza Sherman. Three additional guns were also found inside the vehicle. A Jennings semi-automatic pistol was found in the front passenger seat. A Taurus semi-automatic and Springfield Arms semi-automatic were found in the glove compartment. The rifle that was removed was a pellet rifle that was stolen during the robbery from the Skill Games. Investigators from the Conover Police Department arrived to process the vehicle and interview the suspects.

Arrested were the following:

Anthony Lechez Drayton, 24, of Greenville, S.C., was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He received a $100,000 secured bond with a first court appearance this morning in Newton District Court.

Delana Cineta Young, 34, of Greenville, S.C., was charged with aid and abet armed robbery, carrying concealed weapon and injury to personal property. She received a $100,000 secured bond with a first court appearance this morning in Newton District Court.

Shawnteza Lashay Sherman, 34, of Greenville, S.C., was charged with robbery with dangerous weapon. She received a $100,000 secured bond with a first court appearance this morning in Newton District Court.

Nathaniel Leon Crosby, 29, of Greenville, S.C., was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying concealed gun, resisting public officer. He received a $125,000 secured bond with a first court appearance this morning in Newton District Court.

Assisting agencies were the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Conover Police Department, City of Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS.