Newton man responds to Pearl Harbor ahead of the rest

“If you want peace, prepare for war” is a Latin adage that Daniel Franklin Helms of Newton followed in December of 1941. After Helms learned of the crippling blow that the United States Navy and Army Air Corp suffered from a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and other bases in the Hawaiian island archipelago by Japanese naval forces, he wanted to make a difference.

Helms moved to get a jump start on making a difference by going to work for the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard of Baltimore, Maryland whish was one of two new emergency shipyards, established by the Maritime Commission under the Emergency Shipbuilding program, in 1941. The other shipyard was the Oregon Shipbuilding Corporation, Portland, Oregon.

