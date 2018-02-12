Newton man killed hit and run

A weekend hit-and-run fatally injured a Newton man over the weekend, according to officials from the Hickry Police Department.

On Saturday, February 10 at approximately 8:30A.M., Hickory Police responded to the 3100 block of Hwy 70 SE reference a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

Once on the scene, the driver of the vehicle, Charles Thomas Shook Jr., 58 of Newton was pronounced deceased by Catawba County EMS.

The suspect vehicle and driver were located nearby. The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Blain Bumgarner, 55 of Catawba County. Bumgarner was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, and additional traffic violations. Bumgarner received a $30,000 secured bond and is being detained at the Catawba County Detention Facility.