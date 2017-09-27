Newton man dies in motorcycle wreck

Hickory – On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 8:06 p.m. a 1994 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by William Kincaid Flamont II, 70, of Newton, was traveling west on US Hwy 70 SE. A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Francis Dean Fluharty, 69, of Lenoir, made a left turn out of Modern Nissan into the path of the motorcycle. Mr. Flamont sustained fatal injuries due to the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Hickory Police Department is currently investigating the collision. Speed is not suspected as a factor in this collision. The investigation is on-going.