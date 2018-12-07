Newton man arrested on child porn charges

On November 30th, 2018, the Newton Police Department was notified of a possible Child Pornography investigation that was initiated by Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit. A report was filed at Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and was forwarded to Newton Police Department. An investigation was initiated by the criminal investigations division of the Newton Police Department in conjunction with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI). The allegations involve the suspect, Sloane Anthony Freeman, 62 of Newton and his possession of child pornography. On December 5th, 2018, a search warrant was executed at 211 W. 9th Street, Newton, North Carolina. As a result of the search of the residence, Sloane Anthony Freeman was arrested on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018. Mr. Freeman was arrested without incident. Mr. Freeman was charged with (2) counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mr. Freeman was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $10,000 secured bond. Mr. Freeman had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday, December 6th, 2018. The Newton Police Department, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the NC SBI are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes against Children (NC ICAC) Task Force. The NC ICAC Task Force includes 160 law enforcement agencies across the state. North Carolina's ICAC Task Force is part of a nationwide network of law enforcement and prosecutors dedicated to protecting children from online dangers. The national ICAC Task Force includes sixty one coordinated task forces throughout the United States. The National ICAC Task Force Program is represent by over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.