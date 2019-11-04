Newton Kiwanis to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit scholarship fund

The Newton Kiwanis Club will sponsor its popular Port-A-Pit barbeque chicken fundraiser on Friday, November 8th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Newton Depot.

Kiwanis International is a service group dedicated to improving the lives of children through the work of individual community clubs. The Newton Kiwanis Club, organized in 1921 with 60 charter members, has spent the last ninety-eight years working for and with Eastern Catawba County’s youth. Newton Kiwanis Club was the first civic organization in the Newton-Conover area and the second citizen’s service organization in Catawba County. This local club is a leader in community service, sponsoring Key Clubs at Newton-Conover High School and Bandys High School, and Terrific Kids groups at local elementary schools.

“We sponsor Key Clubs at Newton-Conover and Bandys High School,” explained Newton Kiwanis member, Tom Rowe. “This is for kids from grades nine through twelve who want to be a part of a civic club and they work on several projects a year, anything that helps children in the community. This gets them involved in the community and they can put their experience on their college applications. We use the money raised from this fundraiser for $1,500.00 scholarships to active members of our Key Clubs. We also use that money for our Terrific Kids programs at local elementary schools like South- and North Newton, Shuford, Tuttle, and Conover School.”

Port-A-Pit BBQ, ranked among the “100 Foods You Must Eat in 100 Counties” by Our State Magazine, is wildly popular throughout the region. Located in Statesville since 1986, Port-A-Pit BBQ offers a variety of smoked chicken, ribs, and pork barbeque. They also provide an invaluable fundraising option with its catering trailer. With the catering trailer, they are able to smoke chicken at any location in their service area. The Port-A-Pit fundraisers have been a big hit for the Newton Kiwanis Club, often selling out by the late afternoon.

The Port-A-Pit fundraiser this Friday will cost $11.00 per plate and includes chicken, two sides, and a drink. The fundraiser will be set up in the front parking lot of the Newton Depot and there will be a designated space with tables to eat in the Depot’s event rental room. For take out orders, please call 828-612-1208, 828-381-8302, or 828-612-3672.

“We’re always looking for members,” added Rowe. “For anyone who’s interested in Kiwanis and working in the community, we meet at the Newton Depot on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at noon, except for in November and December. We only meet on the second Thursday in those months because of the holidays. We have a catered meal from Boxcar Grill, we plan projects, and invite speakers to discuss what’s going on in the community and ways we can help. Anyone who’s interested in helping the youth in the community, that’s what we enjoy doing, can join us for a meeting.”

The current project Newton Kiwanis is planning is the Christmas Tour of Homes, which will be the first Sunday afternoon in December.