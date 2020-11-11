Newton hosts its annual Christmas Crawl

Downtown Newton has long held a variety of events to support local businesses from eatery to retail. This year, the Downtown Newton Development Association added several promotional events in lieu of the usual in-person events hosted during the fall and winter seasons.

Each event encourages smaller crowds, while providing more variety with the number of events community members can attend. Each event also supports local businesses in downtown Newton. This year, there was a large jump in business attendance, amounting to 32 in number.

