Newton held community cruise Saturday
BRANDY TEMPLETON
Monday, June 15, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Saturday was sunshine and smiles at the Downtown Newton Community Cruise-In from 12 to 2 p.m.
The event was hosted to mark the “safe re-opening” of the city, welcoming car enthusiasts and others.
A good crowd came out to show Newton support while talking, looking, driving, and visiting local shops and restaurants.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, June 16th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
