Newton Fire Department acquires life-saving CPR devices

The Newton Fire Department recently acquired three LUCAS devices, which allow first responders to deliver high-quality, consistent chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

New LUCAS devices were placed on all three of Newton’s fire engines in January. Newton firefighters are first responder certified to the emergency medical technician basic level. They are usually first on scene to emergency calls, including cardiac arrests.

