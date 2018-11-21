Newton family continues annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meal to community

Smells both sweet and savory greet your nose as you walk through door. The twinkle of candles bouncing off three golden pumpkins perfectly arranged at the center of the large oak table catch your eye. A welcoming embrace from a loved one you haven't seen in a while warms your heart. A cloud of steam dances atop a golden brown, roasted turkey being placed on the table. Aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters and friends take their seats around the table that is now blanketed in a colorful pattern of dishes both large and small. Napkins are unfolded, silverware begins to clink and someone asks you to pass the gravy.

This, for many, is the familiar scene of Thanksgiving, a family tradition that has often remained the same for decades. That holds true for Al and Debbie Bandy's family, as well,

except instead of one golden brown turkey, they'll be serving up 26.

Read more in the Thanksgiving day edition of the O-N-E.