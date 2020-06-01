Newton extends suspension of disconnection of residential utility servicesNewton extends suspension of disconnection of residential utility services

NEWTON, NC—To help ensure residents can remain in their homes and slow the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Newton will not disconnect residential utility service or assess late fees through July 29, 2020.

Please keep in mind that customers will be responsible for paying for all usage and, if possible, should continue to pay on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances. The City will set up a repayment program that will allow customers to pay off any accumulated charges over at least six months.

