Newton Electric Department earns award

The Newton Electric Department was recently honored with the North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems Safety Award for 2020.

The award recognizes the staff of the Newton Electric Department for providing affordable, reliable electric service to Newton’s nearly 5,000 electric customers without sustaining any lost-time injuries in 2020. The award was presented at the association’s recent annual meeting.

