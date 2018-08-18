Newton-Conover shuts out Bunker Hill in Pack's debut

Newton-Conover High School varsity football team scored in all three phases of the game and amassed more than 400 yards of total offense in a success blowout debut with a 56-0 victory for first-year head coach Steven Pack.

"It was a lot of fun. Our kids have really had kind of a rough offseason so we needed some excitement for our program. We've been talking about playing hard and playing fast and playing with a lot of intensity, and they did that. They came out gave everything that we asked for. We had some jitters early but we got out of it pretty quick. We showed tonight that with everything that's happened we can be super explosive. We have tons of playmakers, we have a big physical offensive line and we're going to score some points and we're going to be physical on defense so I'm excited," the new Red Devils head coach said. "I was really excited to see our kids running around and having a good time, high-fiving and clapping because that's what's the game's all about."

The Newton-Conover Red Devils scored seven straight and led 49-0 at halftime. The lone score in the second half came on an Allen Wilfong 11-yard TD run.

Newton was led by sophomore quarterback Justice Craig, who was a perfect 10 of 10 for 186 yards passing in the first half with three passing scores – all to different receivers – one each to Kyjuan McClain, Brandon Johnson and Josh Nichols.

Johnson also had a rushing score, from 10 yards out thanks to a short field. Garrison Davis also had a rushing score, a nine-yard score.

Bunker Hill was held to 55 passing and 67 rushing for a total of 122 yards. Bears quarterback finished Hector Stamey 5 of 13 passing for 55 yards with an interception.

"First of all congratulations to (Newton-Conover). They've got a heckuva ball team. You play a team like that you've got to handle adversity and we started off playing with them," First-year Bears head coach Patrick Clark said. "A tipped ball for a touchdown, finding the ball, had some people miss some tackles athlete turned to athlete and we had a couple of injuries. Hopefully, they'll recover before next week. We're having trouble overcoming adversity right now. They're bought in, the kids are there we just have to keep focusing on a lot of the little things."

The Red Devils rushed out to an early 21-0 lead. Johnson caught a tipped pass from a Bunker Hill defender and opened the scoring with a 75-yard TD reception. Craig found Josh Nichols with a 12-yard TD pass following a short field after Bunker Hill punted on its opening drive.

"When everybody's touching the ball and everybody's having fun with it," Johnson said. "Touching the ball makes it fun if everybody gets it.

McClain returned a punt 63 yards following a Bears punt on their second offensive possession.

"Nobodies selfish everybody wants to see everybody shine," McClain said of Pack's offense. "We just have fun."

In the second quarter, Craig hit McClain for his third passing score, this time on a 46-yard TD score to go up 28-0. Johnson scored for the second time at the 4:37 mark of the second quarter following a short head. Then Davis scored on 9-yard TD run and Qualen Noell scored on a 12-yard fumble recovery with less than two minutes before half for a 49-0 halftime advantage.

