Newton-Conover senior athlete Mackenzie Johnson's experiencing rarity in sports world

It's quite an unusual time for sports fans across the globe and an even more atypical time for student-athletes.

Due to this COVID-19 pandemic, the high school spring sports season is quite unique. It's even more different, to say the least, for Newton-Conover High senior Mackenzie Johnson.

Johnson – a three-sport athlete with the Red Devils – is experiencing such a rarity in her sports career. She is not only missing her entire softball season, but she is also unable to complete her basketball season.

Johnson was set to wrap up her lone high school basketball season with the Lady Red Devils' varsity squad in the 2A state championship against Farmville Central on March 14. Unfortunately, she had that final game postponed not once but twice due to this crisis.

To add more salt on the wound, Johnson hasn't been able to set foot on the softball field – a game to which she has played most of her life.

