Newton-Conover senior athlete Mackenzie Johnson's experiencing rarity in sports world

Lady Red Devils' outfielder Mackenzie Johnson (5) looking to steal third base during her junior campaign in a contest against West Lincoln on March 19, 2019. (O-N-E file photo)Lady Red Devils three-sport athlete Mackenzie Johnson was crowned the 2019-20 Homecoming Queen on October 11, 2019, during Newton-Conover's home football game against West Lincoln. (Photo by Michael Lingle Photography)Newton-Conover senior Mackenzie Johnson (22) socializing with teammate Jaelyn Hayes (40) on the bench in the state playoff game against East Burke on March 3, 2020. (O-N-E file photo by Michelle Thompson)
Friday, April 24, 2020
It's quite an unusual time for sports fans across the globe and an even more atypical time for student-athletes.

Due to this COVID-19 pandemic, the high school spring sports season is quite unique. It's even more different, to say the least, for Newton-Conover High senior Mackenzie Johnson.

Johnson – a three-sport athlete with the Red Devils – is experiencing such a rarity in her sports career. She is not only missing her entire softball season, but she is also unable to complete her basketball season.

Johnson was set to wrap up her lone high school basketball season with the Lady Red Devils' varsity squad in the 2A state championship against Farmville Central on March 14. Unfortunately, she had that final game postponed not once but twice due to this crisis.

To add more salt on the wound, Johnson hasn't been able to set foot on the softball field – a game to which she has played most of her life.

