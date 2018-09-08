Newton-Conover, Maiden, Bandys win their Friday night games

Alexander Central 56, N. Lincoln 24

Ashe County 47, W. Caldwell 0

Bandys 62, Bunker Hill 6

Cherryville 46, Draughn 38

E. Lincoln 41, N. Gaston 22

Freedom 49, Patton 6

Hibriten 56, S. Caldwell 12

Hunter Huss 35, Hickory 7

Lincolnton 46, E. Gaston 0

Maiden 21, St. Stephens 13

Mitchell County 41, McDowell 14

Newton-Conover 41, E. Burke 14

Statesville 42, W. Iredell 0

Watauga 43, Wilkes Central 14

W. Lincoln 42, Fred T. Foard 10

NEWTON – Allen Wilfong ran for more than 170 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night, helping Newton-Conover High rebound sharply from its first loss of the football season and crunch East Burke 41-14.

Playing their second game of the season at Gurley Stadium, the Red Devils (2-1) spurted to a 20-point lead by halftime.

Wilfong – a 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior who unofficially rushed 24 times for 176 yards last season and became Newton-Conover’s leading returning rusher when Shamar Baker transferred to Mallard Creek – scored twice in the opening half.

He added two third-quarter scoring runs as the Red Devils built their lead over the Cavs (1-3) to 41-0 by the end of that quarter.

Justice Craig, returning to starting for Newton-Conover at quarterback threw for more than 180 yards and a TD. He went 10-for-10 for 178 yards when the Red Devils opened the season by winning 56-0 at Bunker Hill.

Kyjuan McClain, who sat out last week’s 35-6 home loss to Hickory with an injury, returned and had eight catches for more than 150 yards and returned a punt 60 yards for a score for Newton-Conover.

Newton-Conover had more than 400 yards of offense and held the Cavs to less than 170 to beat them for the third straight time and sixth time in seven games.

The Red Devils are idle next Friday and open South Fork 2A play on Sept. 20 at Lincolnton.

The Cavs go to unbeaten West Lincoln next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. non-league game, they’re open on Sept 21 and open Northwestern Foothills 2A play on Sept. 28 at West Iredell.