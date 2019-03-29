Newton-Conover High School hosts Job Fair

Around 35 different businesses came out on Thursday to speak with prospective employees at Newton- Conover High School.

Students from Newton-Conover High School, Newton-Conover Middle School, and Discovery High School all came out to see some of the local jobs that are available.

Around 1,200 students were divided by schools and class levels to meet with prospective employers.

Representatives from Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, The City of Newton, Lee Industries, Abernethy Laurels, Lowes Foods, branches of the military, Hickory Springs, Catawba Valley Health Systems, and Sarstedt Group set up tables eager to meet with students.

Matt Wilkinson serves as the career development coordinator for Newton- Conover High School.

“I facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and place students in work place opportunities,” he said.

“This is the first time we’ve done this at the high school, but we’ve done it several years at the middle school.”

Wilkinson said the job fair is important to the students due to the trend towards technical vocations.

“The technical trend is becoming more popular due to the rising costs of a college education,” he said.

Wilkinson said the job fair felt successful, saying it was especially beneficial for juniors and seniors.

“Eighth graders, freshman, and sophomores still have a couple of years before they work, but this is great for juniors and seniors about to enter the work force,” he said.

Wilkinson said that at 3 p.m., the school was going to open up the job fair to community members.

“Companies need good help,” he said. “This is a good place to start.”

Richard Sprague, a 2008 graduate of Newton-Conover High School, now manages others at PDQ in Hickory.

He was eager to greet the students who are interested in working in the restaurant business.

“It’s good for someone who hasn’t had a job before-- it’s a good place to be,” Sprague said.