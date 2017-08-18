Newton-Conover football throws shutout against Bunker Hill

The Newton-Conover football team defeated Bunker Hill 51-0 in its 2017 debut. Read more from the game in Tuesday's O-N-E. Also check out videos on our Facebook page.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Local Scores

Bandys 42, St. Stephens 40, 2 OTs

Maiden 37, Fred T. Foard 14

Statesville 27, Hickory 26, OT

Newton-Conover 51, Bunker Hill 0

State Scores

Alexander Central 28, Burns 23

Stuart Cramer 40, Lincolnton 7

Forestview 7, E. Lincoln 6

Hibriten 33, Concord Robinson 6

Hunter Huss 49, Patton 20

R-S Central 20, McDowell 14

Shelby 14, Freedom 7

Southlake Christian 26, Lake Norman Charter 8

Watauga 35, Asheville Roberson 34

W. Caldwell 35, E. Burke 0

W. Iredell 32, Hickory Hawks 6

W. Lincoln 43, Draughn 6