Newton-Conover football throws shutout against Bunker Hill
By:
Michael Christopher
Friday, August 18, 2017
NEWTON, NC
The Newton-Conover football team defeated Bunker Hill 51-0 in its 2017 debut. Read more from the game in Tuesday's O-N-E. Also check out videos on our Facebook page.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Local Scores
Bandys 42, St. Stephens 40, 2 OTs
Maiden 37, Fred T. Foard 14
Statesville 27, Hickory 26, OT
Newton-Conover 51, Bunker Hill 0
State Scores
Alexander Central 28, Burns 23
Stuart Cramer 40, Lincolnton 7
Forestview 7, E. Lincoln 6
Hibriten 33, Concord Robinson 6
Hunter Huss 49, Patton 20
R-S Central 20, McDowell 14
Shelby 14, Freedom 7
Southlake Christian 26, Lake Norman Charter 8
Watauga 35, Asheville Roberson 34
W. Caldwell 35, E. Burke 0
W. Iredell 32, Hickory Hawks 6
W. Lincoln 43, Draughn 6
