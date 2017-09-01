Newton-Conover football game moved to Monday

Newton-Conover's varsity football game against Hickory originally scheduled for Friday night, has been moved to 6 p.m. Monday.

Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Red Devils (1-0) are scheduled to travel to face the Red Tornadoes (0-1) at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

On Thursday night, Fred T. Foard defeated North Lincoln 40-26.

Both St. Stephens and Bandys High School have a bye week.

Check back on the O-N-E website for further updates on other games.