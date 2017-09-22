Newton-Conover football beats Lincolnton for first South Fork 2A conference win

Tylor Stinson rushed for four scores and the Newton-Conover defense pitched a second-half shutout in a 35-14 victory against Lincolnton at home on Friday.

The win pushes the Red Devils to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in South Fork 2A conference play.

Read more about the Red Devils victory in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E.

Make sure to check out the Observer News Enterprise Facebook page for post game interviews from Newton-Conover's victory.

Local scores

Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 18

Freedom 36, St. Stephens 0

Maiden 35, Bandys 21

Hibriten 49, Bunker Hill 3

Hickory 36, McDowell 13

Other prep scores by the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Albemarle 27, Chatham Central 0

Apex 41, Cary Panther Creek 0

Arden Christ School 57, Southlake Christian 21

Asheville 43, Enka 7

Asheville Reynolds 49, North Henderson 0

Aynor, S.C. 49, Word of God Christian Academy 12

Bessemer City 22, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 21

Boonville Starmount 38, Elkin 22

Brevard 34, Forest City Chase 26

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Hendersonville 22

Cape Fear 42, Gray's Creek 6

Central Cabarrus 26, China Grove Carson 20

Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe 6

Charlotte Christian 62, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6

Charlotte Country Day 51, Winston-Salem Prep 0

Charlotte Harding 45, West Mecklenburg 21

Charlotte Latin 48, Harrells Christian 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, Charlotte Vance 13

Charlotte Myers Park 41, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Providence 43, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13

Charlotte Providence Day 49, Concord Cannon 10

Cherokee 53, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 6

Chester, S.C. 50, Carolina Pride 0

Clayton 46, Cary 8

Clayton Cleveland 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 27

Clinton 49, Warsaw Kenan 12

Concord Cox Mill 70, Monroe Central 0

Concord Robinson 22, Mt. Pleasant 18

Cornelius Hough 51, Huntersville Hopewell 8

Davidson Community School 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 20

Durham Jordan 39, Southern Lee 17

Durham Riverside 20, Harnett Central 0

East Bend Forbush 17, Winston-Salem Carver 14

East Bladen 34, Red Springs 6

East Carteret 64, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

East Davidson 49, West Davidson 0

East Duplin 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 12

East Forsyth 35, Greensboro Grimsley 7

East Henderson 31, Madison County 29

East Lincoln 28, Lake Norman Charter 7

East Montgomery 49, Graham 22

East Wake 48, Carrboro 6

East Wilkes 40, North Wilkes 13

Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 10

Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, Edenton Holmes 20

Fayetteville Sanford 38, Spring Lake Overhills 13

Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14

Fayetteville Smith 47, Fayetteville Byrd 6

Franklin 42, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7

Fuquay-Varina 17, Knightdale 14

Garner 31, Rolesville 20

Gastonia Huss 20, North Gaston 17, OT

Gates County 21, Pasquotank County 12

Greene Central 22, Washington 15

Greensboro Page 41, Southern Guilford 0

Greenville Conley 55, Eastern Wayne 19

Havelock 56, Wilson Hunt 0

Hertford County 48, North Pitt 6

Hickory 36, McDowell County 13

Hickory Ridge 30, Charlotte Independence 15

High Point Central 42, Burlington Cummings 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, East Mecklenburg 28, OT

Jacksonville Northside 42, Wilson Beddingfield 7

Kannapolis Brown 24, Davie County 10

Kernersville McGuinness 22, Greensboro Panthers 8

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 49, Camden County 7

Kinston Parrott Academy 66, Cary Christian 0

Kinston 36, South Lenoir 13

Lake Norman 14, West Charlotte 7

Lumberton 42, Hoke County 24

Manteo 21, Bertie County 20

Matthews Butler 16, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 49, North Raleigh Christian 24

Mitchell County 41, R-S Central 7

Monroe Union Academy 35, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14

Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 7

Morganton Freedom 36, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Morganton Patton 42, Newton Foard 18

Mt. Airy 37, Surry Central 7

Murphy 28, Robbinsville 12

Nash Central 35, Rocky Mount 26

New Bern 56, Pikeville Aycock 0

Newton Grove Midway 21, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

North Davidson 49, South Rowan 0

North Edgecombe 50, Gaston KIPP Pride 6

North Forsyth 34, Western Guilford 25

North Mecklenburg 21, Mooresville 0

North Rowan 54, North Moore 7

North Stanly 28, West Montgomery 20

North Surry 42, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Northern Guilford 34, Mayodan McMichael 13

Northwest Cabarrus 48, East Rowan 6

Pamlico County 63, Jones County 0

Perquimans 49, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 2

Person 16, Eden Morehead 14

Princeton 47, North Johnston 40

Raleigh Athens Drive 56, West Johnston 13

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 47, Raleigh Leesville Road 3

Raleigh Millbrook 33, Southeast Raleigh 27

Raleigh St. David's 42, Grace Christian-Raleigh 24

Raleigh Wake Christian 30, Goldsboro Rosewood 0

Randleman 35, Trinity Wheatmore 7

Reidsville 47, Northwest Guilford 3

Richlands 52, Lejeune 0

Riverside Martin 41, Pinetown Northside 38

Roanoke Rapids 35, Northern Vance 0

Rocky Mount Academy 66, Southampton Academy, Va. 14

Rocky Point Trask 14, Pender County 6

Rosman 21, Andrews 19

Salemburg Lakewood 42, Western Harnett 9

Salisbury 28, Lexington 7

Scotland 48, Fayetteville Britt 20

Shelby Crest 35, Gastonia Forestview 6

South Central Pitt 57, Greenville Rose 13

South Granville 52, Louisburg 0

South Johnston 41, Cameron Union Pines 28

South Pointe, S.C. 25, Shelby 0

South Stanly 41, South Davidson 7

South Stokes 29, Bartlett Yancey 28

SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Northern Nash 29

Southeast Guilford 35, Asheboro 7

Southern Nash 58, Jacksonville White Oak 7

Southern Vance 28, Oxford Webb 7

Southwest Guilford 27, Winston-Salem Parkland 24

Southwest Onslow 47, Croatan 0

Southwestern Randolph 29, Southern Alamance 28

St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 14

Statesville Christian 53, Asheville School 7

Swain County 48, Hayesville 7

Swansboro 48, Rose Hill Union 32

Tarboro 44, Chocowinity Southside 0

Thomasville Ledford 14, Thomasville 7

Trinity Christian 68, Charlotte Victory Christian 0

Village Christian 56, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Wake Forest 49, Franklinton 10

Wake Forest Heritage 52, Holly Springs 7

Watauga County 34, South Caldwell 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 24, Monroe Parkwood 0

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Piedmont 14

Waynesville Tuscola 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 22

Weddington 36, Monroe Sun Valley 35

Weldon 42, Northwest Halifax 31

West Bladen 48, East Columbus 8

West Brunswick 7, Wilmington Ashley 0

West Carteret 34, Farmville Central 19

West Craven 40, North Lenoir 6

West Forsyth 28, South Iredell 13

West Henderson 28, Asheville Roberson 25, OT

West Iredell 28, Valdese Draughn 14

West Lincoln 56, North Lincoln 49

West Rowan 12, Concord 9

West Stokes 27, Walkertown 8

Western Alamance 49, Rockingham County 6

Whiteville 58, South Robeson 12

Wilmington Hoggard 41, Topsail 0

Wilmington Laney 50, North Brunswick 0

Wilmington New Hanover 50, South Brunswick 0

Wilson Fike 34, Erwin Triton 31

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 42, Greensboro Smith 14