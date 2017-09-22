Newton-Conover football beats Lincolnton for first South Fork 2A conference win
Tylor Stinson rushed for four scores and the Newton-Conover defense pitched a second-half shutout in a 35-14 victory against Lincolnton at home on Friday.
The win pushes the Red Devils to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in South Fork 2A conference play.
Read more about the Red Devils victory in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E.
Make sure to check out the Observer News Enterprise Facebook page for post game interviews from Newton-Conover's victory.
Local scores
Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 18
Freedom 36, St. Stephens 0
Maiden 35, Bandys 21
Hibriten 49, Bunker Hill 3
Hickory 36, McDowell 13
Other prep scores by the Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Albemarle 27, Chatham Central 0
Apex 41, Cary Panther Creek 0
Arden Christ School 57, Southlake Christian 21
Asheville 43, Enka 7
Asheville Reynolds 49, North Henderson 0
Aynor, S.C. 49, Word of God Christian Academy 12
Bessemer City 22, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 21
Boonville Starmount 38, Elkin 22
Brevard 34, Forest City Chase 26
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Hendersonville 22
Cape Fear 42, Gray's Creek 6
Catawba Bandys 24, Maiden 14
Central Cabarrus 26, China Grove Carson 20
Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe 6
Charlotte Christian 62, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6
Charlotte Country Day 51, Winston-Salem Prep 0
Charlotte Harding 45, West Mecklenburg 21
Charlotte Latin 48, Harrells Christian 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, Charlotte Vance 13
Charlotte Myers Park 41, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Providence 43, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13
Charlotte Providence Day 49, Concord Cannon 10
Cherokee 53, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 6
Chester, S.C. 50, Carolina Pride 0
Clayton 46, Cary 8
Clayton Cleveland 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 27
Clinton 49, Warsaw Kenan 12
Concord Cox Mill 70, Monroe Central 0
Concord Robinson 22, Mt. Pleasant 18
Cornelius Hough 51, Huntersville Hopewell 8
Davidson Community School 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 20
Durham Jordan 39, Southern Lee 17
Durham Riverside 20, Harnett Central 0
East Bend Forbush 17, Winston-Salem Carver 14
East Bladen 34, Red Springs 6
East Carteret 64, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
East Davidson 49, West Davidson 0
East Duplin 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 12
East Forsyth 35, Greensboro Grimsley 7
East Henderson 31, Madison County 29
East Lincoln 28, Lake Norman Charter 7
East Montgomery 49, Graham 22
East Wake 48, Carrboro 6
East Wilkes 40, North Wilkes 13
Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 10
Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, Edenton Holmes 20
Fayetteville Sanford 38, Spring Lake Overhills 13
Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Fayetteville Smith 47, Fayetteville Byrd 6
Franklin 42, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7
Fuquay-Varina 17, Knightdale 14
Garner 31, Rolesville 20
Gastonia Huss 20, North Gaston 17, OT
Gates County 21, Pasquotank County 12
Greene Central 22, Washington 15
Greensboro Page 41, Southern Guilford 0
Greenville Conley 55, Eastern Wayne 19
Havelock 56, Wilson Hunt 0
Hertford County 48, North Pitt 6
Hickory 36, McDowell County 13
Hickory Ridge 30, Charlotte Independence 15
High Point Central 42, Burlington Cummings 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, East Mecklenburg 28, OT
Jacksonville Northside 42, Wilson Beddingfield 7
Kannapolis Brown 24, Davie County 10
Kernersville McGuinness 22, Greensboro Panthers 8
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 49, Camden County 7
Kinston Parrott Academy 66, Cary Christian 0
Kinston 36, South Lenoir 13
Lake Norman 14, West Charlotte 7
Lumberton 42, Hoke County 24
Manteo 21, Bertie County 20
Matthews Butler 16, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 49, North Raleigh Christian 24
Mitchell County 41, R-S Central 7
Monroe Union Academy 35, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14
Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 7
Morganton Freedom 36, Hickory St. Stephens 0
Morganton Patton 42, Newton Foard 18
Mt. Airy 37, Surry Central 7
Murphy 28, Robbinsville 12
Nash Central 35, Rocky Mount 26
New Bern 56, Pikeville Aycock 0
Newton Grove Midway 21, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
North Davidson 49, South Rowan 0
North Edgecombe 50, Gaston KIPP Pride 6
North Forsyth 34, Western Guilford 25
North Mecklenburg 21, Mooresville 0
North Rowan 54, North Moore 7
North Stanly 28, West Montgomery 20
North Surry 42, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Northern Guilford 34, Mayodan McMichael 13
Northwest Cabarrus 48, East Rowan 6
Pamlico County 63, Jones County 0
Perquimans 49, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 2
Person 16, Eden Morehead 14
Princeton 47, North Johnston 40
Raleigh Athens Drive 56, West Johnston 13
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 47, Raleigh Leesville Road 3
Raleigh Millbrook 33, Southeast Raleigh 27
Raleigh St. David's 42, Grace Christian-Raleigh 24
Raleigh Wake Christian 30, Goldsboro Rosewood 0
Randleman 35, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Reidsville 47, Northwest Guilford 3
Richlands 52, Lejeune 0
Riverside Martin 41, Pinetown Northside 38
Roanoke Rapids 35, Northern Vance 0
Rocky Mount Academy 66, Southampton Academy, Va. 14
Rocky Point Trask 14, Pender County 6
Rosman 21, Andrews 19
Salemburg Lakewood 42, Western Harnett 9
Salisbury 28, Lexington 7
Scotland 48, Fayetteville Britt 20
Shelby Crest 35, Gastonia Forestview 6
South Central Pitt 57, Greenville Rose 13
South Granville 52, Louisburg 0
South Johnston 41, Cameron Union Pines 28
South Pointe, S.C. 25, Shelby 0
South Stanly 41, South Davidson 7
South Stokes 29, Bartlett Yancey 28
SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Northern Nash 29
Southeast Guilford 35, Asheboro 7
Southern Nash 58, Jacksonville White Oak 7
Southern Vance 28, Oxford Webb 7
Southwest Guilford 27, Winston-Salem Parkland 24
Southwest Onslow 47, Croatan 0
Southwestern Randolph 29, Southern Alamance 28
St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 14
Statesville Christian 53, Asheville School 7
Swain County 48, Hayesville 7
Swansboro 48, Rose Hill Union 32
Tarboro 44, Chocowinity Southside 0
Thomasville Ledford 14, Thomasville 7
Trinity Christian 68, Charlotte Victory Christian 0
Village Christian 56, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Wake Forest 49, Franklinton 10
Wake Forest Heritage 52, Holly Springs 7
Watauga County 34, South Caldwell 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 24, Monroe Parkwood 0
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Piedmont 14
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 22
Weddington 36, Monroe Sun Valley 35
Weldon 42, Northwest Halifax 31
West Bladen 48, East Columbus 8
West Brunswick 7, Wilmington Ashley 0
West Carteret 34, Farmville Central 19
West Craven 40, North Lenoir 6
West Forsyth 28, South Iredell 13
West Henderson 28, Asheville Roberson 25, OT
West Iredell 28, Valdese Draughn 14
West Lincoln 56, North Lincoln 49
West Rowan 12, Concord 9
West Stokes 27, Walkertown 8
Western Alamance 49, Rockingham County 6
Whiteville 58, South Robeson 12
Wilmington Hoggard 41, Topsail 0
Wilmington Laney 50, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 50, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Fike 34, Erwin Triton 31
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 42, Greensboro Smith 14
