Newton-Conover City Schools policy on end-of-year grading

During the Corona virus crisis, Dr. Aaron Gabriel has kept his Newton-Conover City Schools community informed on a weekly basis.

Greeting the community on week six of the “Covid 19 learning journey,” Dr. Gabriel assured students and parents that no student would receive a failing grade. Also, “students’ grades as of March 13 serve as a minimum or hold-harmless point.”

There is a grading guideline PDF on the Newton-Conover City Schools’ Web site that further breaks down what is expected for elementary, middle, and high school students.

