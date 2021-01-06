Newton-Conover City Schools awarded $10 million construction grant

Newton-Conover City Schools was one of five school districts awarded a $10 million construction grant by the state of North Carolina. The grant is to be used to build a new academic wing at Newton-Conover High School to replace the two-story building that was constructed in 1964. The total cost for this construction project is expected to be $20.8 million.

