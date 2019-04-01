Newton celebrates opening of Whisk & Barrel

NEWTON, NC— Newton welcomed Whisk & Barrel to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 29.

Whisk & Barrel is now open at 31 North College Ave. in Downtown Newton.

“This has truly been a family endeavor,” Anne Abernethy Wepner said. “It’s been a great adventure. We’re happy to be here and we’re happy to be a part of this community.”

Wepner’s children Nell Wepner Hass, Franklin Wepner, Estella Wepner, Ruth Wepner, and son-in-law John Hass operate and manage the bakery and café. Anne Abernethy Wepner recalled fond memories from her childhood, when the space now occupied by Whisk & Barrel was part of her grandfather’s hardware store, and from her children’s childhoods, when her daughters took dance lessons at a studio in the space.

Whisk & Barrel offers a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Bakery selections change weekly and seasonally and include muffins, cupcakes, cakes, pies, and other confections. Brunch is available Monday through Friday, and daily specials are offered Thursday through Saturday. Catering options are perfect for groups large and small. Delivery is available through Grubhub. All the produce served is locally sourced. Guests are invited to dine inside the recently renovated space or sit outside at either of a pair of outdoor barrel tables.

Anne Abernethy Wepner said her family is excited to be working together to offer a new destination in Downtown Newton.

“This is where I grew up and what I love,” Anne Abernethy Wepner said. “We work hard to promote downtown and all of Newton.”

Newton Mayor Anne P. Stedman welcomed Whisk & Barrel to the city during the ribbon cutting.

“We are just so thrilled to have this beautiful space in Newton,” Stedman said. “I thank you for your investment in our downtown and wish you many more years of continued success.”

Catawba County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Keisler joined the celebration, saying she was happy to see a family legacy continue in the space that is now Whisk & Barrel.

Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on Newton’s Facebook page.

Whisk & Barrel is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.whiskandbarrel.com or call 828-994-4200.