Newton celebrates opening of Twin City Insurance in new location

NEWTON, NC—The city of Newton joined the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the opening of Twin City Insurance in a new location during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 18th.

Twin City Insurance is now open at 311 North Main Avenue in Newton, NC. The recently renovated space was formerly occupied by Bank of Granite/First Tennessee National Bank.

Established in 1946, Twin City Insurance was founded on a philosophy of offering personal, professional insurance services. The agency exists to build relationships with their clients and community by serving them with honest and trustworthy counsel and working on behalf of clients with many insurance companies to provide the best service possible.

Jason Chapman, Vice President of Twin City Insurance, welcomed guests and thanked Jack Sipe Construction Company of Hickory for their work remodeling the agency’s new office.

“We’ve been in Newton for 73 years, and we look forward to another 73 years in business with great neighbors and partners,” Chapman said.

“Twin City has made a lasting impact on our community,” Newton Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “I congratulate their team on opening in this beautifully renovated location. We are happy to have you here in Newton, and we’re here to support you.”

“I congratulate the whole Twin City team on your continued success,” Catawba County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Keisler said. “You have a wonderful entrepreneurial story, and I wish you continued growth and success.”

For more information, contact Twin City Insurance at 828-464-2643 or visit www.twincityinsurance.com.