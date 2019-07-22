Newton celebrates opening of Raised by the South

NEWTON, NC—Newton welcomed Raised by the South to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 12.

Raised by the South is now open at 103 North College Ave.

Raised by the South is a boutique offering an assortment of clothing, boots, and accessories for women, men, and children. The newly renovated space has a rustic-chic feel with bleached wood floors, weathered shiplap walls, and a cow-themed aesthetic. An eclectic display of clothing lines is featured from brands such as Easel, POL, and Umgee. A wide range of boots is available from Ariat, Corral, Lane, and Old Gringo. Of special interest is a clothing and lifestyle brand for men, AXL American Lifestyle, which was created by Newton-Conover High School graduate Chris Bass.

“We’re here and we’re happy to be a part of Newton,” owner Pamala Ethridge said. “We have a lot of repeat customers, and we like Newton because everybody is friendly and supports small businesses. It was definitely worth the investment to be here.”

“I would like to congratulate you on the investment you’ve made in Downtown Newton,” Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “Your business is helping to make Newton thrive, and you’ve done a great job.”

Raised by the South is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 704-325-0940 or visit www.raisedbythesouth.com.