Newton celebrates opening of Raise the Barre Dance Academy

NEWTON, NC—Newton welcomed Raise the Barre Dance Academy to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 3.

Raise the Barre is now open at 1902 North Rankin Ave. Owner and founder Jaimie Walden has more than 35 years of formal dance training and more than 20 years of teaching experience. She is a member of Dance Masters of America and is certified to teach by Test to Teach. Walden owned and operated her own dance studio for more than 16 years prior to opening Raise the Barre. She has danced for Disney, appeared on the television show “So You Think You Can Dance,” and has traveled the country competing in dance, running dance competitions and performances, and teaching students of all ages.

Raise the Barre offers professional-quality dance training and performance opportunities to students of all ages and levels of experience. The academy offers ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, lyrical/contemporary and acrobatics/tumbling. The goal of the academy is to provide the best possible training and to develop each student’s talents to his or her potential.

“We’re looking forward to instilling a love of dance in children and adults in Newton and beyond,” Walden said. “Dance is a great outlet for self-expression and building confidence. We’re happy to be here, and we encourage anyone, regardless of their level of experience, to join us at Raise the Barre.”

“I would like to congratulate you on the investment you’ve made in Newton,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “We appreciate your support of the arts in our community and look forward to working with you as you grow your business.”

Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on Newton’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Raise the Barre at 828-604-0350 or raisethebarredanceacademy@yahoo.com. You may also visit the academy’s website at www.raisethebarredanceacademync.com.