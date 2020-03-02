Newton celebrates opening of Catawba Farms Brewery

NEWTON, NC—Newton joined the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the opening of Catawba Farms Brewery during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 28.

Catawba Farms Brewery is North Carolina’s newest and Newton’s first craft beer brewery and is located at 1670 Southwest Blvd. (U.S. 321 Business). The brewery offers beer tastings, food, live music, and tours.

“It is my humble honor to announce the opening of Catawba Farms Brewery,” said Twyla Deese, one of the owners of Catawba Farms. “The brewery is another step in the continuing evolution of Catawba Farms as a premier North Carolina agritourism destination. We welcome visitors from our local community, the county, the Greater Charlotte Metro Region, and beyond.”

The brewery currently offers four core beer styles developed and brewed onsite by Chief Brewmaster Frank Reinhardt:

» Big Edd’s Revenge, a brown ale named for Edd Sigmon, the original patriarch of the farm

» Farmhouse Ale, a lighter-style wheat beer

» Harvest Ale, brewed with local rye from neighboring Sigmon Farm Park

» Roll in the Hay IPA, an India Pale Ale made with new age hops

The brewery is situated on the 34 acres of Catawba Farms, home of the award-winning Catawba Farms Winery; The Peacock Inn, a five-room bed and breakfast; The Sunflower Market, a local produce and crafts cooperative market; and Trey, the Catawba Farms food trailer.

“Our community is blessed to have entrepreneurs such as Twyla Deese, Dennis Baucom and Michael Waltuch who are passionate about making our community the best place to live, work and play,” Catawba County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Keisler said. “The opening of Catawba Farms Brewery represents yet another way we are making living better in Catawba County.”

“Catawba Farms is making a tremendous impact on our community, and I congratulate them on the opening of Catawba Farms Brewery,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “This farm was already a great destination for visitors and residents of Newton, and the addition of Newton’s first brewery only makes it better. I would like to thank the Catawba Farms team for their commitment to Newton and look forward to continuing to support them as we grow toward a bright future together.”

Regular hours for Catawba Farms Brewery and Winery tasting room are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday beginning March 4. Guests are asked to make appointments for premium tastings and group visits. Beers from the brewery and selected wines from the winery are available at Carolina Vines, 19 North College Ave. in Downtown Newton.

Learn more about Catawba Farms by visiting www.catawbafarms.com or connecting through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information, call 828-464-5780 or email twyla@catawbafarms.com.