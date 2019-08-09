Newton celebrates Lane Venture opening

NEWTON, NC—Newton welcomed Lane Venture to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 2.

Lane Venture’s new facility is now in operation at 2309 North College Ave.

Lane Venture has been an important player in the outdoor furniture market since 1989. The company was acquired by Bassett, which operates a Newton upholstery manufacturing facility, in Dec. 2017.

The new Lane Venture facility in Newton contains 176,000 square feet and has created 45 new jobs in Newton. Lane Venture is able to fill customers’ orders within 7-10 business days, as opposed to the 6-8 week turnaround time required by other manufacturers.

“We consider our Lane Venture brand to be an aspirational brand,” said Mark Jordan, senior vice president of upholstery at Bassett. “We want to be known in the industry as best in class in style, comfort and service on custom order outdoor furniture.”

Lane Venture’s outdoor collections include woven, aluminum, teak and outdoor upholstery lines. Their Ernest Hemingway collection was inspired by the dynamic personality and lifestyle of its namesake. Their main showroom in Chicago was recently remodeled, and they continue to maintain a presence at the High Point Market.

Over the past several decades, outdoor furniture sales have grown tenfold, Jordan said. Since last year at this time, Lane Venture has seen a significant increase in business.

“We have learned a tremendous amount from the great people at Lane Venture about how to get into this world of outdoor furniture,” Jordan said, adding that the collections include special fabrics and frames to complement their customers’ outdoor lifestyles.

“I am pleased to welcome Lane Venture to Newton,” Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “We are fortunate that they have brought dozens of great jobs to Newton and that their beautiful furniture collections are being created right here. We are happy to be able to support them as they continue to grow in Newton.”

For more information about Lane Venture, visit www.laneventure.com.