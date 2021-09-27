Newton candidates forum set for Oct. 9th

The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring a candidates forum for the upcoming city election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The forum will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Community Meeting Room at the Catawba County Library in downtown Newton. Early voting begins on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the same site.

