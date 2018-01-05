Newton Appearance Commission names winners of Christmas Decorating Contest

NEWTON, NC— The Newton Appearance Commission recently named Wayne and Jackie Dellinger and 2 Pink Magnolias the winners of its 2017 Christmas Decorating Contest.

Awards were presented to residents and businesses within the city of Newton who registered for the competition and decorated their homes, yards, or businesses with a holiday or winter theme.

In the residential category, Wayne and Jackie Dellinger won for their home on South College Avenue. Honorable mention was awarded to Richard and Christina Hovis for their home on West 13th Street.

In the business category, 2 Pink Magnolias on North College Avenue was named the winner. Honorable mention was awarded to H&W Drug Co. on East 1st Street.

The Appearance Commission would like to thank everyone in the community who showed off their Christmas spirit and civic pride during the contest.

If you have any questions, please email newtonappearancecommission@gmail.com.

