Newton’s water receives statewide award

The Newton Water Treatment Plant has been honored for the 17th consecutive year with a prestigious award for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards.

“Newton’s residents and businesses are fortunate to have such skilled staff at our Water Treatment Plant,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “These men and women work every day and night to deliver the highest quality water possible. Consistently producing water that exceeds state and federal standards allows us to pursue beneficial economic development opportunities and allows our residents to know that when they pour a glass of water, it is safe and healthy.”

