New Italian Restaurant coming to Catawba:  Introducing Rose & Daisy

It was a warm night on August 17 for people to gather in celebration of new things to come to Catawba, North Carolina.

Saturday, a party was hosted by Gilda Caputo-Hansen to bring together the “who’s who” of the Town of Catawba. Guests walked down a red carpet to have their pictures made to remember an evening celebrating the future of Catawba.

A masquerade-themed party was held from 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. at her establishment, The Landmark 1896.

“Having this is a great way to bring people together and make connections,” she said.

Guests grazed on Italian dishes while mingling and dancing to a local band.

Caputo-Hansen had a six-piece live band, Euphoria Entertainment, to inspire guests to get out on the dance floor.

It was crowded with people dancing to songs from the seventies and others.

Cindy and Wayne Cotheran, owners of Cindy’s Starlite Cafe, were one couple who really enjoyed the music.

“It’s a lot of fun tonight,” Cindy said. “Gilda is the sweetest person.”

Cindy was excited to hear Caputo-Hansen make a big announcement.

During the party, she announced that she will be opening a New York-style Italian restaurant in late September.

“Rose & Daisy” is named after both of her grandmothers who have passed away.

Caputo-Hansen, who is Sicilian, is second- generation to be born in the United States. She wants to pay homage to her Italian ancestry.

“When choosing the name, I wanted to honor my late grandmothers,” Caputo said.

Caputo-Hansen said that she already has the menu created for her restaurant, and it will offer all authentic Italian, different from what most people have eaten before.

“Everything will be authentic Italian cuisine and made with love,” said. “It will all be homemade.”

During the day, Caputo-Hansen’s plans are to have the establishment open to serve coffee and pastries also.

“It will be a nice hub where people can have coffee or tea and pastries,” she said. “They can also do work and check emails on our WI-FI.”

Caputo-Hansen said there will be cushy seats where people can just relax during their hectic days.

Kathy Johnson, town clerk, is excited about what Caputo-Hansen has to offer.

“She’s very interesting and has a lot of knowledge,” Johnson said. “I think she’s came into town with a lot of energy which will hopefully attract other businesses. I support her.”

Others support her also.

Jeff Isenhour, career and technical education director with Catawba County Schools, believes Gilda’s restaurant will bring a unique flair to the Catawba.

“I think her restaurant will be fantastic here,” he said. “I think she understands Italian cuisine.”