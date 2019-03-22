New general store in county offers freshness

On March 21, Catawba County welcomed its first and only Certified Roadside Farm Market.

Husband and wife, Jonathan and Liza Burton, from Vale, run the store along with Burton Farms.

Foods sold are fresh produce, local meats, jams and jellies, honey, cakes, peanuts, pasture-raised pork, goat cheese, and other fresh delectables. Along with the different foods, Burton’s carries fertilizer, lime, mulch, potting soil, t-shirts, home décor, and other crafts.

Several of the products come from the Amish Country in Ohio.

During spring, the farm plans to bring out in-season plants and flowers.

Clayton Dellinger, from Iron Station, has worked in the farm business for five years, but started working for the Burtons in January of this year. He welcomes customers to the stand, helps out on the farm, and specializes in customer service.

“I’m pretty good with people,” he laughed.

While at the produce stand, he helped customer Mary Morrison choose some items.

Like Dellinger, she drove from Lincoln County to visit the stand.

Morrison saw the advertisement on the internet and decided to give it a try.

“I know the people that supply this stand,” she said. “Everything is farm-raised, clean food, and non-GMO.”

Morrison believes in buying local.

“I support the farmers-- it’s wonderful to know where your food comes from,” she said.

The grand opening for the general store will be held on April 3 starting at 10 a.m.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, egg dying, a visit from the Easter Bunny, two food trucks, produce specials, and door prizes.

Burton Farms General Store is open 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

It’s located on Conover Blvd, across from Cook Out.