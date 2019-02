The driver in this fatal collision, Luis Javier Chavez II, 19, of Hickory has been charged by Trooper B.K. Perkins with Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle. The speed limit in this area of Kook Park Road is 45 mph. The estimated speeds of the vehicle are 65 mph as original traveling speed and 60 mph at impact.