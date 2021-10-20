NCHSAA Women's Tennis Dual Team Brackets released

After a one-year hiatus due to a COVID-19 shortened season, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the brackets for the 2021 Dual Team State Championships in Women’s Tennis.

The Championships will be contested with 32 teams in each of the four classifications.

First round matches are scheduled to be completed on Oct. 20, second round by Oct. 26, third round by Nov. 1, and the Regional Finals on or before Nov. 3.

State Championship matches are scheduled for the Burlington Tennis Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 and play will begin at 9:30 a.m.

2A CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Clinton (20-0) vs. #16 Goldsboro (6-4)

#8 North Johnston (14-4) vs. #9 Seaforth (8-3)

#5 East Duplin (9-1) vs. #12 Washington (11-4)

#4 John A. Holmes (13-1) vs. #13 Research Triangle (10-4)

#3 Greene Central (18-1) vs. #14 West Bladen (9-4)

#6 East Carteret (10-2) vs. #11 Northeastern (13-1)

#7 Raleigh Charter (12-3) vs. #10 Roanoke Rapids (6-6)

#2 South Columbus (8-0) vs. #15 Fairmont (7-4)

WEST

#1 Salisbury (16-0) vs. #16 R-S Central (7-3)

#8 East Surry (10-3) vs. #9 Owen (10-3)

#5 West Lincoln (10-1) vs. #12 Burns (11-2)

#4 West Stanly (12-1) vs. #13 Forbush (10-3)

#3 Shelby (13-0) vs. #14 Surry Central (9-3)

#6 Pine Lake Prep (8-1) vs. #11 Mount Pleasant (8-4)

#7 Wheatmore (11-2) vs. #10 Reidsville (3-1)

#2 Hendersonville (13-0) vs. #15 Newton-Conover (8-3)

3A CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Rocky Mount (11-0) vs. #16 South Brunswick (5-12)

#8 Northwood (10-5) vs. #9 Durham School of the Arts (10-5)

#5 Cape Fear (12-1) vs. #12 West Johnston (13-3)

#4 Fike (17-1) vs. #13 Orange (15-4)

#3 J.H. Rose (12-0) vs. #14 Hunt (13-5)

#6 Terry Sanford (9-1) vs. #11 Williams (10-2)

#7 Union Pines (11-2) vs. #10 First Flight (6-4)

#2 Croatan (13-0) vs. #15 West Carteret (7-5)

WEST

#1 Forestview (11-0) vs. #16 West Charlotte (1-4)

#8 Hibriten (10-5) vs. #9 Enka (7-7)

#5 North Lincoln (12-2) vs. #12 Hickory (8-2)

#4 West Henderson (12-1) vs. #13 Jesse Carson (12-4)

#3 Rockingham County (8-0) vs. #14 Kings Mountain (5-2)

#6 Ledford (11-2) vs. #11 Franklin (11-2)

#7 Central Academy (11-3) vs. #10 Montgomery Central (12-2)

#2 Lake Norman Charter (16-0) vs. #15 South Point (7-5)