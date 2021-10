NCHSAA Individual Girls Tennis State Championships set for Friday and Saturday, October 29-30

The NCHSAA will conduct the individual singles and doubles State Championships at four sites this weekend. 1A Singles and Doubles features an eight player/pair, single-elimination format. The 2A, 3A, and 4A Singles and Doubles features a 16 player/pair, single-elimination format. 1A Matches will be played at Cary Tennis Park, 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs, 3A at Burlington Tennis Center, and 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. each day.

1A DUAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Chatham Central (12-2) vs. #5 Chatham Charter (12-7)

#3 Voyager Academy (8-3) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (6-9)

WEST

#1 Mount Airy (19-0) vs. #4 Christ the King (8-2)

#2 Bishop McGuinness (16-2) vs. #6 Thomas Jefferson (7-5)

2A DUAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#9 Seaforth (10-3) vs. #13 Research Triangle (12-4)

#3 Greene Central (20-1) vs. #7 Raleigh Charter (14-3)

WEST

#1 Salisbury (18-0) vs. #12 Burns (13-2)

#3 Shelby (15-0) vs. #2 Hendersonville (15-0)

3A DUAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Rocky Mount (13-0) vs. #5 Cape Fear (14-1)

#6 Terry Sanford (11-1) vs. #7 Union Pines (13-2)

WEST

#1 Forestview (13-0) vs. #5 North Lincoln (14-2)

#2 Lake Norman Charter (18-0) vs. #11 Franklin (13-2)

4A DUAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 East Chapel Hill (19-0) vs. #4 Apex Friendship (15-1)

#2 New Hanover (17-0) vs. #3 Leesville Road (16-1)

WEST

#1 Marvin Ridge (18-0) vs. #5 Myers Park (18-1)

#6 Hough (15-1) vs. #7 A.C. Reynolds (14-1)

2021 Women’s Individual Tennis 1A Quarterfinal Pairings

Singles Draw Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Cary Tennis Park

Jacy Noble (South Stanly) vs. Marion Jones (Jones)

Kate Flintom (Voyager) vs. Claudia DeArment (Thomas Jefferson)

Riley Maldonado (Rosewood) vs. Kancie Tate (Mount Airy)

Lindsey Bergelin (Bishop McGuinness) vs. Ella Coleman (East Columbus)

Doubles Draw Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Cary Tennis Park

Carrie Marion & Ella Brant (Mount Airy) vs. Rachel Albright & Jaylee Williams (Chatham Central)

Ashlyn Hart & Lorelei Byrd (Chatham Charter) vs. Lily Morris & Charlotte Hauser (Mount Airy)

Olivia Brooks & Ellie Phillips (Chatham Central) vs. Nicole Castillo & Grace Sides (Christ the King)

Tristen Blevins & Kristie Brown (East Wilkes) vs. Elphie Spillman & Emery Eldridge (Chatham Charter)

2021 Women’s Individual Tennis 2A First Round Pairings

Singles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park (Holly Springs)

Ellie Spear (John A. Holmes) vs. Evelyn Atkins (Seaforth)

Kara Comer (Wheatmore) vs. Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville)

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) vs. Mariami Khosroshvili (North Johnston)

Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) vs. Kendall Stanley (West Wilkes)

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) vs. Marianna Faint (Reidsville)

Olivia Hankinson (Research Triangle) vs. Kaylee Hill (Greene Central)

Madison Hill (J.M. Robinson) vs. Anna Schweppe (Shelby)

Anna Katherine Medlin (Greene Central) vs. Keerthi Avula (Raleigh Charter)

Doubles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Ting Park (Holly Springs)

McKinsey Harper & Kristen Cole (Greene Central) vs. Gabby Long & Alana Mitchell (Roanoke Rapids)

Tara Martin & Evelyn Ruedisueli (East Surry) vs. Chloe Norman & Baily Huss (West Lincoln)

Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) vs. Venancia Miller & Sidney Ramsey (Greene Central)

Lindsay Bull & Ava Hefner (Hendersonville) vs. Kate Burton & Emily Frick (Salisbury)

Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (Hendersonville) vs. Rachel Carter & Ellen Bryant (Surry Central)

Sarayu Brundavanam & Krisha Avula (Raleigh Charter) vs. Sydney Spear & Bailey Rinehart (John A. Holmes)

Abby Campion & Millie Wymbs (Salisbury) vs. Elena Bumgarner & Anna Trace (Brevard)

Katherine Pollock & Olivia Paszt (Washington) vs. Samantha Levine & Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter)

2021 Women’s Individual Tennis 3A First Round Pairings

Singles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Burlington Tennis Center

Pradnya Akula (South Central) vs. Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash)

Ananya Sriram (Lake Norman Charter) vs. Emma Carver (North Lincoln)

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) vs. McKenzie Millard (C.B. Aycock)

Rennie Liu (Forestview) vs. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter)

Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) vs. Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove)

Ryan Hanes (Carrboro) vs. Sarah Subach (South Brunswick)

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) vs. Elizabeth Anderson (Enka)

Sabrina Achki (North Brunswick) vs. Annie Lieberman (Terry Sanford)

Doubles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Burlington Tennis Center

Caroline Adkins & Kathryn Adkins (Fike) vs. Atty Bestwick & Addison Ogle (Durham School of the Arts)

Kara Conrad & Cora Dally (Central Davidson) vs. Maggie Lu & Jessica Normile (Forestview)

Brooke Bieniek & Anna Piland (Cape Fear) vs. Fletcher Worrell & Claire Germain (West Carteret)

Ellie Holzman & Nicole Kozischek (Hickory) vs. Riley Isley & Bree Whittington (Carson)

Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) vs. Mila Riggsbee & Abby Dunbar (Ledford)

Avalyn Ward & Amelia Weaver (Western Alamance) vs. Annie Stidham & Allie Hicks (South Brunswick)

Kate Allen & Najla Sharif (Northwest Cabarrus) vs. Maddy McKinley & Lily Grace McCollough (Cramer)

Dabney Osborne & Emily Mitchum (J.H. Rose) vs. Jera Hargrove & Erin Sollars (Orange)

2021 Women’s Individual Tennis 4A First Round Pairings

Singles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 –Millbrook Exchange Park

Sieun Lee (Heritage) vs. Brianna Viets (Cary)

Jeslyn Pratiknjo (Marvin Ridge) vs. Madeline Fowler (Independence)

Olivia Corcoran (Green Hope) vs. Nirandra Sivakumar (Enloe)

Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Merritt Wilson (Marvin Ridge)

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Savannah Schultz (Weddington)

Samantha Slowik (Jordan) vs. Mia Caruana (Leesville Road)

Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford) vs. Caroline Myers (Hopewell)

Sophie Khullar (Enloe) vs. Julianne Izod (Apex Friendship)

Doubles Draw First Round – Friday, October 29, 2021 – Millbrook Exchange Park

Jill Gruber & Addison Pope (Millbrook), BYE

Faith Valentine & Ryann Benningfield (Lake Norman) vs. Mia Basinger & Carson Weber (Myers Park)

Clara Mast & Olivia Xiao (East Chapel Hill) vs. Elena Berg & Margaret O’Malley (Hoggard)

Jessica Brannon & Meira Volk (Hough) vs. Anna Schmedes & Hattie Sloyan (Page)

Meredyth Barr & Ella Bumgardner (Myers Park) vs. Shivani Kotikalapudi & Amelia Augenstein (Marvin Ridge)

Diya Ramchandani & Ariana Mohan (Green Level) vs. Sophia Catino & Sara Frances Butler (New Hanover)

Avery Sager & Reese Sager (Marvin Ridge) vs. Sophia Kolmel & Reilly Perry (A.C. Reynolds)

Celeste Davis & Payton Baxter (Cardinal Gibbons) vs. Alexis Chan & Madison Lamptey (Holly Springs)