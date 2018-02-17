NCHSAA basketball playoffs announced

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its four respective basketball playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Eight Catawba County schools will participate beginning Tuesday. Four girls and four boys teams from the county.

In the Class 3A girls bracket, Hickory (13-11) earned a No. 22 seed and will travel to face 11th-seeded Rockingham (22-4).

Maiden (19-5), Newton-Conover (17-10) and Bunker Hill (9-16) girls each earn berths in Class 2A.

The Blue Devils earned the No. 14 seed and will host (19) South Rowan (17-8). Newton-Conover earned the No. 22 seed and will travel to face (11) Charles D. Owen (19-6). Bunker Hill earned the 31st seed and will travel to face second-seeded Smoky Mountain (23-1).

The Hickory Red Tornadoes (24-2) earned the No. 3 seed in Class 3A and will host No. 30 McMichael (10-15).

Bandys (15-10), Bunker Hill (13-12), and Maiden (16-8) each made the postseason in the boys Class 2A. All three will open the playoffs on the road.

The Blue Devils earned the No. 22 seed and will travel to face No. 11 Lincolnton (21-5). Maiden beat Lincolnton on the final regular season day of South Fork 2A conference play. The Wolves just defeated East Lincoln Friday to win the conference tournament.

The Trojans earned the No. 24 seed and will travel to face No. 9 Wilkes Central (18-7).

Bunker Hill earned a No. 29 seed and will travel to face No. 4 Salisbury (23-3).