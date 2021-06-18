NCHSAA 3rd Annual Women's Wrestling Invitational
These are the names of all individuals who have registered to participate in the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling State Invitational.
The tournament will be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC, on Saturday morning.
Weigh ins begin at 8 a.m. with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. There will be no consolation brackets. Ticket prices are $8.
Area wrestlers competing:
Class Team First Name Last Name Grade
138 Alexander Central Alysha Earley 11
113B Bandys Bryce Kirkland 10
106B Freedom Jeulenea Khang 10
113A McDowell Marissa Hughes 11
106B McDowell Morgan Repasky 9
132 South Caldwell Jade Hutto 12
106A West Caldwell Omarzria Wright 9
Category: