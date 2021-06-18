NCHSAA 3rd Annual Women's Wrestling Invitational

Friday, June 18, 2021
KERNERSVILLE, NC

These are the names of all individuals who have registered to participate in the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling State Invitational.

The tournament will be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC, on Saturday morning.

Weigh ins begin at 8 a.m. with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. There will be no consolation brackets. Ticket prices are $8.

Area wrestlers competing:

Class  Team  First Name  Last Name  Grade

138  Alexander Central  Alysha Earley  11

113B  Bandys  Bryce Kirkland  10

106B  Freedom  Jeulenea Khang  10

113A  McDowell  Marissa Hughes  11

106B  McDowell  Morgan Repasky  9

132  South Caldwell  Jade Hutto  12

106A  West Caldwell  Omarzria Wright  9

