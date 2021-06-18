NCHSAA 3rd Annual Women's Wrestling Invitational

These are the names of all individuals who have registered to participate in the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling State Invitational.

The tournament will be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC, on Saturday morning.

Weigh ins begin at 8 a.m. with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. There will be no consolation brackets. Ticket prices are $8.

Area wrestlers competing:

Class Team First Name Last Name Grade

138 Alexander Central Alysha Earley 11

113B Bandys Bryce Kirkland 10

106B Freedom Jeulenea Khang 10

113A McDowell Marissa Hughes 11

106B McDowell Morgan Repasky 9

132 South Caldwell Jade Hutto 12

106A West Caldwell Omarzria Wright 9