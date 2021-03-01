NCHS Alumni honors former school by providing grass colorant to the football field

It is no question that our local schools have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this past year. Once beloved by many students, one of the aspects of schools most affected is sports.

NCHS finally was able to kick off their football season last month. In light of this, a gentleman by the name of Robin Wicker, has decided to supply the high school with grass colorant for the football field. Wicker, 1987 NCHS graduate, now lives in Naples, FL. Wes Ingle, a local landscaping company will be applying the colorant.

