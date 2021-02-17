NCAA Grants Permission to Assist Lenoir-Rhyne Baseball Player Andy Lopez

Lenoir-Rhyne junior Catcher/1st Basemen Andy Lopez needs the help of the Bears Family. Last week the NCAA approved a plan to help Andy cover his tuition costs after experiencing an extreme family hardship.

Andy and his two siblings have unfathomably lost both their mother and father in a matter of months around the Christmas holiday. Andy's father, Lupe Lopez, passed away from COVID-19 complications on November 16h, 2020 at the age of 58. Lupe was a Chicago Police Dispatcher for over 33 years and by all accounts was an amazing man with a contagious smile who loved nothing more than his family and his job. Anyone that knew him knew that his house was yours the moment you walked in.

To make a tragic situation even worse, Andy's mother and Lupe's wife, Maria Lopez, passed away from COVID-19 complications just 3 weeks later on December 4th, 2020. Maria was also known for her incredibly warm and welcoming personality. She is remembered as a loving daughter, supportive sister, dedicated wife, remarkable mother, phenomenal grandmother, and an amazing friend.

Through these unthinkable times, Andy has held steadfast to his promise to both of his parents that he would finish his college education here at Lenoir-Rhyne and is back on campus for the spring semester. 100% of these proceeds will go to cover Andy's remaining tuition cost for the 2020-21 academic year. Lenoir-Rhyne is a place both of his parents loved very much, as does Andy. Let's do our part as the LR community to ensure Andy gets the chance to complete his college degree as a LR Bear.

With the NCAA's permission, we have set up a GoFundMe for Andy to help him cover the rest of his tuition for this academic year. The GoFundMe link can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cover-andy-lopez-college-expenses