NC Air National Guard to conduct Air Force salute flyover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard will be conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thursday, May 7, as part of Operation: American Resolve. The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.
The scheduled route for the flyovers is depicted on the map. The C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10:00 a.m. and travel to the locations listed below.
Please remember proper social distancing and protective measures while viewing.
Route of Flight:
All times are subject to change.
Asheville area – 10:50
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory NC – 11:07
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston Salem – 11:21
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional – 11:25
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
Category: