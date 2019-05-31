Narrow Coffee & Nosh: Open for business in Newton

When Marisa Belanger and her husband moved to Newton four years ago from Maine, she had a dream to open a coffee shop. Tuesday, her dream came true.

In a narrow little building at 13 North College Avenue, sits Narrow Coffee & Nosh, Balenger’s business.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own business,” she said. “I thought, ‘What does Newton need?’”

It took a year to open because of all the work needed to the shop.

“We’ve done a full year of renovations,” Belanger said. “It was very narrow and difficult to fit the aisle- way in.”

Along with painting her shop, she spent weeks sanding and staining the hardwood flooring.

“It’s been a labor of love,” she said.

Belanger is thankful for the Downtown Newton Development Association’s help with crowdfunding.

“It really helped my business take off,” she said.

To give back, Belanger hopes to source local produce, display local artwork, and host different events.

“I really want to keep everything local,” she said.

Right now, she offers fresh coffee made from three local bean sources. Also, on the menu are muffins, bagels, gourmet donuts, paninis, quiches, and teas.

Next week, Narrow Coffee & Nosh will offer a lunch menu along with its breakfast menu.

The shop will offer different paninis, soups, and salads.

While drinking coffee or eating, patrons can use the complimentary Wi-Fi also.

In the future, Belanger hopes to offer after hour events and have open mic nights for the younger crowd.

“It’s a safe place and a positive environment here,” she said. “We love to help youth.”

Belanger and her husband are members of the Elks Club and enjoying volunteering.

The pair frequently assist in Boy Scouts of America, youth events, and help veterans.

“We want to volunteer and help the community,” she said.

As for her ultimate goal, Belanger just wants to bring the community together.

“I feel like we have more support for each other here than competition,” she said. “We each have our own unique things.”

Narrow Coffee & Nash is open from 6 a.m. Until 6 p.m. Monday- Friday and 10 a.m. Until 4 p.m. On Saturday

For more information, call Narrow Coffee & Nash at (704) 325-3146