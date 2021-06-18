Narcotics seized and stolen property recovered during multi agency investigation

On Friday, June 4, 2021, Local Investigators and State Agents executed a search warrant at an automotive repair business located on Bert Drive in Catawba, N.C.

During that search, investigators and agents located and seized 55 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams marijuana, 5 grams of marijuana wax, a shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel, a stolen firearm, two stolen vehicles and two stolen trailers.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, June 19th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.