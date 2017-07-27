My Role at the O-N-E

About a month ago, I was contacted by the ownership of the Observer News Enterprise. I was asked to consider returning to the O-N-E on a part-time basis to assist with improving different aspects of the newspaper, particularly the advertising and distribution programs. I’ll get back to that request later in the article.

The Raleigh News and Observer employed me in Wilmington, NC with one of their small publications in 1978. Later, I moved on to work with the Star News newspaper in Wilmington. The New York Times Regional Newspaper Group (NYTRENG – as it was called) owned the Star News and about 30 other newspapers in North Carolina and the southeastern part of the United States.

The ad director’s position came available at the Lenoir News-Topic (a NYTRENG newspaper) in 1984. I was selected for the position. So, our family moved to Lenoir where we worked and enjoyed living for ten years. I got the “itch” and an offer to be a newspaper publisher in 1995. The newspaper was The Observer News Enterprise in Newton, NC. I was publisher of the O-N-E from 1995 until 2000. American Publishing owned the Observer News Enterprise in those days, along with another one-hundred newspapers around the world. As American Publishing (like many newspaper owners) started selling-off some their newspapers in the mid to late nineteen nineties, I became concerned about the future of newspapers.

I went on to accept an offer at a very promising, start-up, non-profit organization that challenged my civic and business skills for a few years. Non-profit funding in many locations was negatively impacted when the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and four airliners, full of people, were attacked or destroyed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. The industrial economy in the Hickory Metro, also, began to weaken in the following years. It was not a good time for growing a non-profit organization. So, I accepted an offer from a well-respected and solid business that allowed me and my family to continue living in this area for ten more years. After that time, I retired.

Since retiring, about five years ago, I have, mostly enjoyed performing meaningful tasks on my “flexible” schedule. However, performing daily tasks, assigned by my employed darling wife, was neither that productive nor enjoyable – for either of us. Therefore, during the first couple of years as a retiree, I sought other, more meaningful, activities. For example, I visited family members and friends in various cities and towns in North Carolina, other states and countries. I visited cities/towns like Cary, Wilmington, Salisbury, Hillsborough, Greensboro, Mebane, Apex, Charlotte, Jamestown, Spartanburg, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Greenville, Washington D.C., Knoxville, Hilton Head, New York – even London and Paris. In those locations, I spent time with family members who were rehabbing from surgery, I chauffeured nieces and nephews to elementary school on weekday mornings or I played golf with a few family members as well. I did whatever I was called on to do - and enjoyed every minute of it. I attended a few funerals during that time also. As few retirement years passed, I worked with some friends, on a part-time basis, who owned a frame shop in Catawba County. I cut dozens of wooden frames for a few weeks to meet their customers’ demands. In 2014, I became a state and national finalist in competitive badminton with the Senior Games. I continue to play competitive badminton, weekly, with some amazing people who are, also, pretty good badminton players.

I enjoy helping my neighbors with yard work and home projects on a regular, but part-time basis. For two years, I enjoyed providing volunteer support for a Sunday afternoon pastoral worship service in Newton. I continue to volunteer my time doing various civic activities, on a part-time basis.

I attended City of Newton Council meetings for two years before my “flexible” schedule allowed me, in the fall of 2015, to campaign and get elected to the Newton City Council. The work as a council member takes plenty of time. Although, the role of an elected public servant is gratifying, it is also challenging and time consuming. My flexible-schedule has allowed me the time to have meaningful conversations with friends, neighbors, business leaders and Newton supporters - in various venues - over coffee, juice, two eggs over medium and hash browns or over a 4-vegetable plate lunch or over a buffet meal somewhere or over an adult beverage.

As I wrote at the beginning of this article………. I was asked by the ONE ownership to help make the Observer News Enterprise, The OUTLOOK and the ONE online edition better products for advertisers and readers and a better place to work for its employees.

Sure, I do want to help. However, as an elected official (and retiree), the answer whether to help, does not arrive so quickly or without a lot of thought, counsel and research. First, I counseled with my family. Then, I counseled with friends in government in other towns, and government staff, other elected officials and legal authorities to make sure there would not be a conflict of interest. My role at the ONE will be a part-time business and employee “booster” for the ONE. My role will not include setting policy or making daily editorial and news decisions for the ONE.

Another consideration about a role for me at the ONE………..my “flexible” retirement schedule could become less “flexible”.

I’m working part-time for the Observer News-Enterprise. I do not want a full-time job. I will assist and encourage the newspaper staff. I will assist the readers. I will assist advertisers. I will honor the vision, the risk taking and the hard work of the former owners - the Mebane Family. And, in a credible manner, I will honor the former employees and community citizens and businesses that made it possible for Catawba County to have a community newspaper like the Observer News Enterprise.

And I will honor and encourage businesses who will hire retirees with the experience, health, energy and desire to work - on a part-time basis.

-Jerry Hodge