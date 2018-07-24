Murphy Post leaving St. Stephens

In a message to the O-N-E and other media outlets, Murphy Post said he is leaving St. Stephens High School.

Post was the varsity boys head basketball coach for seven seasons at Saint where he compiled a 77-97 overall record according to maxpreps.com records.

Although he didn't say where in the message, Post indicated that he will accept an assistant principal job in the county.

This is an on-going story. You can read more in Thursday's edition of The O-N-E.