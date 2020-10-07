Mullinax is new president of the Historical Association of Catawba County

The new president of the Historical Association of Catawba County carries a tradition of local historical heritage and when he was elected to the post on September 15 he gave a moving speech about the importance of preserving our county history.

Twenty-fifth District Court Judge Robert A. Mullinax, Jr. of Newton was named to lead the organization at its 2020 annual membership meeting at the 1924 courthouse, now the site of the association headquarters and the county history museum.

