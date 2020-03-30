Most county government services available to citizens during stay at home order
NEWTON, NC – Catawba County Government will continue to provide essential services to citizens during the Governor’s statewide Stay at Home Order.
Where possible, county government offices are conducting business by phone and online to enable citizens to stay at home and prevent unnecessary public contact. Social distancing practices have been implemented to minimize contact when in-person business takes place.
Citizens are encouraged to visit the county website at www.catawbacountync.gov to find information about temporary service changes or closures, online services, and phone numbers for every county department. This information can be found through the “COVID-19 County Operational Changes” link featured prominently on the website’s home page.
Citizens who have questions about services or aren’t sure who to call may dial (828) 465-8500 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to be connected to someone who can help.
Catawba County urges all citizens to do whatever they can to protect themselves and others by following the Governor’s Stay at Home Order and minimizing contact with others.
Catawba County Government Main Service Numbers
Administration: (828) 465-8500
Animal Services: (828) 466-6814
Building Services: (828) 312-5709
Clerk of Court: (828) 695-6100
Cooperative Extension: (828) 465-8240
Elections: (828) 464-2424
Emergency Services: (828) 465-8230
Environmental Health: (828) 465-8270
Human Resources: (828) 465-8383
Library: (828) 465-8664
Parks: (828) 312-4803
Planning: (828) 465-8380
Public Health: (828) 695-5800
Purchasing: (828) 465-8224
Register of Deeds: (828) 465-1573
Sheriff’s Office: (828) 464-5241
Social Services: (828) 695-5600
Soil & Water Conservation District: (828) 465-8950
Tax: (828) 465-8408
Utilities & Engineering: (828) 465-8973
Veterans Services: (828) 465-8255
