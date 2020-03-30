Most county government services available to citizens during stay at home order

NEWTON, NC – Catawba County Government will continue to provide essential services to citizens during the Governor’s statewide Stay at Home Order.

Where possible, county government offices are conducting business by phone and online to enable citizens to stay at home and prevent unnecessary public contact. Social distancing practices have been implemented to minimize contact when in-person business takes place.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the county website at www.catawbacountync.gov to find information about temporary service changes or closures, online services, and phone numbers for every county department. This information can be found through the “COVID-19 County Operational Changes” link featured prominently on the website’s home page.

Citizens who have questions about services or aren’t sure who to call may dial (828) 465-8500 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to be connected to someone who can help.

Catawba County urges all citizens to do whatever they can to protect themselves and others by following the Governor’s Stay at Home Order and minimizing contact with others.

Catawba County Government Main Service Numbers

Administration: (828) 465-8500

Animal Services: (828) 466-6814

Building Services: (828) 312-5709

Clerk of Court: (828) 695-6100

Cooperative Extension: (828) 465-8240

Elections: (828) 464-2424

Emergency Services: (828) 465-8230

Environmental Health: (828) 465-8270

Human Resources: (828) 465-8383

Library: (828) 465-8664

Parks: (828) 312-4803

Planning: (828) 465-8380

Public Health: (828) 695-5800

Purchasing: (828) 465-8224

Register of Deeds: (828) 465-1573

Sheriff’s Office: (828) 464-5241

Social Services: (828) 695-5600

Soil & Water Conservation District: (828) 465-8950

Tax: (828) 465-8408

Utilities & Engineering: (828) 465-8973

Veterans Services: (828) 465-8255