Ministry, Farmers Market host fundraiser

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce the second meal in the two-meal series, Farm to Fork, Expand the Table. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations: offering Hope Help and Healing for All in most need and offering fresh, locally grown foods and produce to area residents. As stated by Tiffany Brittain, GHCCM Board President, “It is a joy to work closely with our chefs and the Farmers Market as the event truly showcases all the culinary talent and farming skills in our community. Their art and your support of Farm to Fork does truly expand the table as it allows us to reach the most vulnerable in our area. The summer meal was a huge success that offered us a taste of fresh, locally sourced and grown foods and there is no doubt that our chefs will out-do themselves again for the fall dinner. You will not want to miss the opportunity to enjoy the flavors and delicacies that fall brings.”

