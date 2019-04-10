Mauney Insurance Agency makes move to new building

Mauney Inusurance Agency of Maiden just moved to their new location. Now the team of nine employees is located in the old BB&T building at 528 East Main Street.

Originally, owner Rick Lawing had planned to build on a piece of land near their old location, but when the BB&T property became available he learned it would be more cost-effective to remodel the old building.

The property has a special value to him because his dad, Brady Lawing, grew up on it.

Rick’s grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Lawing, originally bought the property from Lloyd A. Mullinax.

It’s full circle for Rick to be there once again and have his three children, Anthony, Nealie, and Tatum work with him.

Rick who started with the agency in 1976, wants to leave a family legacy behind.

“My hope is that my business stays in the family,” he shared. “I would like to see my children’s children and their children keep it going.”

Rick is proud of his children working with him and said that one day his business will be split between the three.

Tatum Lawing Rhodes, office manager and agent, plays an instrumental part in the agency. She said the move is positive and customers are liking it.

“It’s just neat to have a new space and an updated environment,” Rhodes said.”We re-did all the glass, painted, added two new offices, and put in new carpet.”

With the move, it can help the business hire more agents and hopefully do other positive things.

Rhodes has high hopes for her father’s business and hopes to continue to help it thrive.

After graduating from UNC-Charlotte in 2001, she came on full-time into the family business.

Rhodes really enjoys her job and helping others.

“I really like helping people and getting to know new people,” she said.

Rhodes says that they typically serve 20 or more customers a day in their office alone. She believes that it’s the friendly-family atmosphere that sets them apart from other agencies.

“There’s many reasons why people should go with Mauney Insurance,” Rhodes said.

Along with the new atmosphere, the agency offers auto, home, business, and life insurance policies.

“We’re an independent agent,” she said. “We offer coverage through several different companies and work with companies to get the best rates.”

Customers have various insurances to choose from, such as Erie, State Auto, Auto Owners, National General, Progressive, and Foremost.

Currently Mauney Insurance offers two locations, the one in Maiden and one in Denver, North Carolina, East Lincoln Insurance.

For more information, contact Mauney Insurance Agency at 828-428-8231