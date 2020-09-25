Markings on cars reported in Hickory
Friday, September 25, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Hickory Police Department has received some reports of markings on car windows with none of the reports resulting in harm to citizens. We are currently investigating these incidents to identify the person(s) responsible and will take out any applicable charges.
Our department has not been alerted by state or federal authorities of any information that indicates criminals are marking vehicles “as a method for anything.”
